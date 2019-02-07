Serious technical problem: MQL5 signals are not available/visible in MT4/5 search!
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For a few hours now if someone tries to search for any MQL5 MT4 or MT5 signal in the upper right corner search area of the MT4/5 terminal is getting a: Your search did not match any documents, message!
I have contacted MQL5 technicians about this problem, with no answer so far.
This is a serious problem because no signal subscriber can locate and subscribe to his/her desired signal.