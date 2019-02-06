Indicators: EURX - Finally, having found the calculation for the Euro Index - here it is

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EURX - Finally, having found the calculation for the Euro Index - here it is:

This indicator calculates and displays the Euro Index and 2 definable moving averages. In order for it to work, the broker must provide prices for all the reference pairs, i.e. EURUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURSEK, EURCHF.

EURX - Finally, having found the calculation for the Euro Index - here it is

Author: Andy T

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