Creating a scanning tool using two Stochastic RSI indicators with different settings
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Hello,
I am trying to scan for stocks/mutual funds with two filters: Daily chart - Stoch RSI(3,3,14,14) where K line is above d line and Stoch RSI(1,2,2,2) where the k line gaps or drops down below 20 or tags 0 with the (1,2,2,2) settings.
I'm looking for a way to filter on the daily chart when the Stoch RSI (default settings 3,3,14,14) K line has crossed above the D line and Stoch RSI (1,2,2,2) with a fast setting gaps down during a period when the slow Stoch RSI K line is rising above the D line.
Essentially I'm looking to scan for pullbacks in an uptrend using Stoch RSI with a slow setting combined with a Stoch RSI with a fast setting. I tried using Stockfetcher but that platform only supports two parameters with the Stochastic RSI Indicator (x,x) not (x,x,x,x). I don't know if there are other scanners or screeners that would allow this specific set up or not.
I have attached an example of the stock CGC.
Thanks in advance for any help!
Michael