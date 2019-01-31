Creating a scanning tool using two Stochastic RSI indicators with different settings

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Hello,

I am trying to scan for stocks/mutual funds with two filters:  Daily chart - Stoch RSI(3,3,14,14) where K line is above d line and Stoch RSI(1,2,2,2) where the k line gaps or drops down below 20 or tags 0 with the (1,2,2,2) settings.

I'm looking for a way to filter on the daily chart when the Stoch RSI (default settings 3,3,14,14)  K line has crossed above the D line and Stoch RSI (1,2,2,2) with a fast setting gaps down during a period when the slow Stoch RSI K line is rising above the D line. 

Essentially I'm looking to scan for pullbacks in an uptrend using Stoch RSI with a slow setting combined with a Stoch RSI with a fast setting.  I tried using Stockfetcher but that platform only supports two parameters with the Stochastic RSI Indicator (x,x) not (x,x,x,x).  I don't know if there are other scanners or screeners that would allow this specific set up or not.

I have attached an example of the stock CGC.

Thanks in advance for any help!

Michael


Files:
CGC_-_Example.JPG  122 kb
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