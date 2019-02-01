Can anyone help to code this?

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Hi everyone, this is my first post in this forum, can someone help to code an indicator as below :

Pump an sell alert if 3 black crows with lower low and the last candle closed above EMA 20. conversely if 3 white soldier with higher high and the last candle closed below EMA 20, then pump an buy alert.

3 black crows/white soliders

Thanks a lot!!!!


Kiff.

 
You can use Freelance to find the codeer to do this.
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:
You can use Freelance to find the codeer to do this.

Thank you so much! will try to post on Freelance. 

 
You're very welcome
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