Can anyone help to code this?
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Hi everyone, this is my first post in this forum, can someone help to code an indicator as below :
Pump an sell alert if 3 black crows with lower low and the last candle closed above EMA 20. conversely if 3 white soldier with higher high and the last candle closed below EMA 20, then pump an buy alert.
Thanks a lot!!!!
Kiff.