ERROR 4112 Work around
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I wrote this to trade "manually" using an EA for a broker that doesn't allow auto trading... ERROR 4112. My experience with interacting with Windows using USER32.DLL very is limited, first time actually. I managed to make it work, but with some issues...
First, the work around uses static locations for the buttons instead of getting the dynamic location from Windows. I don't know how to get the coordinates for the places I need to click, other than trial and error. That works, but it would be much better to have it dynamic.
Second, I'm still working on a feedback system so once an order is placed it waits for the server to respond before moving along in the code. This would be built into the Main EA calling FU4112 functions. During my tests, it would open a second order and then the scroll bar would appear in the trade terminal and the order close button would move and cause fun problems.
Lastly, I added a button object in the main EA to act as a switch to turn off calls to FU4112. I have a touch screen, but would also like to add a keyboard kill switch. I made the mistake of moving my cursor every second and forgot to limit the amount of times it happened... had to force shutdown to regain control.
The coordinates are based on the upper left corner of the New Order window being at the center of the cross hair button.