how to save equal values from 2 arrays to a new array

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hello im working with a code using arrays

i need to save the equal values from 2 arrays to another one to use it after

i search every where but didnt found such subject

here is the code bellow

any help?

int Array1[5] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
int Array2[8] = {22, 8, 32, 5, 15, 65, 4, 13};

for(int x = 0; x < ArraySize(Array1); x++){
   int a = Array1[x];
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(Array2); i++){
      int b = Array2[i];
      if(a == b){
         int myarray[];
         //save result in myarray
         //in this case ==> myarray[] = {5, 4};
      } 
   }   
}

thanks in advance

  
   int Array1[5] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
   int Array2[8] = {22, 8, 32, 5, 15, 65, 4, 13};
   int myarray[40];
   int n=0;

   for(int x=0; x<ArraySize(Array1); x++){
      for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(Array2); i++){
         if(Array1[x]==Array2[i]){
            myarray[n]=Array2[i];
            n++;
           }
        }
     }

   ArrayResize(myarray,n,n);
 

thank you Naguisa Unada

it works for the first tick, but after it gives me array out of range?!!!!

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                            e.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

int Array1[5] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
int Array2[8] = {22, 8, 32, 5, 15, 65, 4, 13};
int myarray[40];
int n=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(){
   for(int x=0; x<ArraySize(Array1); x++){
      for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(Array2); i++){
         if(Array1[x]==Array2[i]){
            myarray[n]=Array2[i];
            n++;
         }
      }
   }
   ArrayResize(myarray,n,n);
   PrintFormat("Copied array myarray size=%d",ArraySize(myarray));
   for(int z=0; z<ArraySize(myarray); z++){
      PrintFormat("index=%d, value=%d",z,myarray[z]);
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                            e.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

int Array1[5] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
int Array2[8] = {22, 8, 32, 5, 15, 65, 4, 13};
int myarray[40];
int n=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(){
   for(int x=0; x<ArraySize(Array1); x++){
      for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(Array2); i++){
         if(Array1[x]==Array2[i]){
            Print("N: "+n);
            myarray[n]=Array2[i];
            n++;
            ArrayResize(myarray,n+1);
         }
      }
   }
   
   PrintFormat("Copied array myarray size=%d",ArraySize(myarray));
   for(int z=0; z<ArraySize(myarray)-1; z++){
      PrintFormat("index=%d, value=%d",z,myarray[z]);
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
my plane is to 

open number of trades = x
collect its ticket number in an array
if y number of trades closed by tp or sl, and off course y is a part of x
collect its ticket numbers in an array, then deal with it one by one

ill put a code now but i cant connect it together

so if some help ill be so thankful



 int No_of_Positions = 20;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(){
   if(OrdersTotal() > 0){
      if(OrdersTotal() == No_of_Positions){
         //copy all tickets number in an array (Pos_Orders_Ticket)
         if(ArrayResize(Order_Ticket, OrdersTotal()) == OrdersTotal()){
            for(int x = OrdersTotal() - 1; x >= 0; x--){
               if(OrderSelect(x, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)){
                  Order_Ticket[x] = OrderTicket();
               }else{
                  Order_Ticket[x] = EMPTY;
               }
               ArrayCopy(Pos_Orders_Ticket, Order_Ticket, 0, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY);
            }
         }
         //now if an order closed Order_Ticket[] will change 
         //but Pos_Orders_Ticket[] will be as it without changes
      }else if(OrdersTotal() < No_of_Positions){
         //this case when order closed
         //i want here the closed orders ticket numbers
         //myarray[] = {ticket1 , ticket2, etc..}
         
      }
   
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//functions

//collect all history order ticket number
//compere it with Pos_Orders_Ticket[]
//save closed orders ticket in an array, myarray[]
//this function gives mye only one result but i need all closed orders

int OHT(){
   int a = 0;
   int History_Order_Ticket[1];        
   int Orders_History_Total = OrdersHistoryTotal();
   if(ArrayResize(History_Order_Ticket, Orders_History_Total) == Orders_History_Total){
      for(int x = Orders_History_Total - 1; x >= 0; x--){
         if(OrderSelect(x, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)){
            History_Order_Ticket[x] = OrderTicket();
         }else{
            History_Order_Ticket[x] = EMPTY;
         }
         for(int y = 0; y < ArraySize(Pos_Orders_Ticket); y++){
            if(History_Order_Ticket[x] == Pos_Orders_Ticket[y]){
               a = Pos_Orders_Ticket[y];
               //should save all a values in myarray[]
            }
         }  
      }
   }return(a); 
}

i wish i explained it good

thanks for any help


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