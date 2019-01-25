how to save equal values from 2 arrays to a new array
int Array1[5] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; int Array2[8] = {22, 8, 32, 5, 15, 65, 4, 13}; int myarray[40]; int n=0; for(int x=0; x<ArraySize(Array1); x++){ for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(Array2); i++){ if(Array1[x]==Array2[i]){ myarray[n]=Array2[i]; n++; } } } ArrayResize(myarray,n,n);
thank you Naguisa Unada
it works for the first tick, but after it gives me array out of range?!!!!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| e.mq4 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int Array1[5] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; int Array2[8] = {22, 8, 32, 5, 15, 65, 4, 13}; int myarray[40]; int n=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(){ for(int x=0; x<ArraySize(Array1); x++){ for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(Array2); i++){ if(Array1[x]==Array2[i]){ myarray[n]=Array2[i]; n++; } } } ArrayResize(myarray,n,n); PrintFormat("Copied array myarray size=%d",ArraySize(myarray)); for(int z=0; z<ArraySize(myarray); z++){ PrintFormat("index=%d, value=%d",z,myarray[z]); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| e.mq4 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int Array1[5] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; int Array2[8] = {22, 8, 32, 5, 15, 65, 4, 13}; int myarray[40]; int n=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(){ for(int x=0; x<ArraySize(Array1); x++){ for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(Array2); i++){ if(Array1[x]==Array2[i]){ Print("N: "+n); myarray[n]=Array2[i]; n++; ArrayResize(myarray,n+1); } } } PrintFormat("Copied array myarray size=%d",ArraySize(myarray)); for(int z=0; z<ArraySize(myarray)-1; z++){ PrintFormat("index=%d, value=%d",z,myarray[z]); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
my plane is to
open number of trades = x
collect its ticket number in an array
if y number of trades closed by tp or sl, and off course y is a part of x
collect its ticket numbers in an array, then deal with it one by one
ill put a code now but i cant connect it together
so if some help ill be so thankful
int No_of_Positions = 20; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(){ if(OrdersTotal() > 0){ if(OrdersTotal() == No_of_Positions){ //copy all tickets number in an array (Pos_Orders_Ticket) if(ArrayResize(Order_Ticket, OrdersTotal()) == OrdersTotal()){ for(int x = OrdersTotal() - 1; x >= 0; x--){ if(OrderSelect(x, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)){ Order_Ticket[x] = OrderTicket(); }else{ Order_Ticket[x] = EMPTY; } ArrayCopy(Pos_Orders_Ticket, Order_Ticket, 0, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY); } } //now if an order closed Order_Ticket[] will change //but Pos_Orders_Ticket[] will be as it without changes }else if(OrdersTotal() < No_of_Positions){ //this case when order closed //i want here the closed orders ticket numbers //myarray[] = {ticket1 , ticket2, etc..} } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //functions //collect all history order ticket number //compere it with Pos_Orders_Ticket[] //save closed orders ticket in an array, myarray[] //this function gives mye only one result but i need all closed orders int OHT(){ int a = 0; int History_Order_Ticket[1]; int Orders_History_Total = OrdersHistoryTotal(); if(ArrayResize(History_Order_Ticket, Orders_History_Total) == Orders_History_Total){ for(int x = Orders_History_Total - 1; x >= 0; x--){ if(OrderSelect(x, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)){ History_Order_Ticket[x] = OrderTicket(); }else{ History_Order_Ticket[x] = EMPTY; } for(int y = 0; y < ArraySize(Pos_Orders_Ticket); y++){ if(History_Order_Ticket[x] == Pos_Orders_Ticket[y]){ a = Pos_Orders_Ticket[y]; //should save all a values in myarray[] } } } }return(a); }
i wish i explained it good
thanks for any help
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hello im working with a code using arrays
i need to save the equal values from 2 arrays to another one to use it after
i search every where but didnt found such subject
here is the code bellow
any help?
thanks in advance