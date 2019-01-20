Help with coloring some candles
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Hi!
I'm trying to get some candle colors, if there is any gap higher or lower, the candle shows up as red or blue, but the chart are not coloring all the candle body, instead there are creating a new candle next to the original.
The idea is just get differente between open/close values and color these candles.
That's what I'm getting:
Not the full candle colored, but the difference between.
Anyone knows what I am missing?
Thanks in advance.