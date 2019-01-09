Strange error with zero reference all over internet
Vicente Russo:
Any idea what coud be this error?
Order to close this position already exists
Please print previous trades, before the error. It seems your orders are being placed on the top of another, at same price level.
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Any idea what coud be this error?
Order to close this position already exists