not able to trade EUR/USD
The EUR/USD tab is not there to trade is is greyed out.
i am able to trade everything else. why us this
- How to use .exp and .ex4 files
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mvdh11:
The EUR/USD tab is not there to trade is is greyed out.
i am able to trade everything else. why us this
You have to enable it in MT4 >> View >> Symbols.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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