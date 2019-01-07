Calculate number of pips correctly
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have an indicator that detects all trading activity on my account and then sends an email. I have an issue though in that when i close the positions the pips are not calculated correctly.
This is the line on my MQL script that calculates the pips. In the picture it gives a pip count of 491 pips where it should read either just 49 pips or 49,1 pips(preferable)