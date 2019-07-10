how make payment via paypal for buy vps hosting ??

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helo admin, i cant make payment via paypal for buy vps hosting, i see many error at form payment,,maybe incompatible layout.can u help me??

any other more easily to make payment for buy vps hosting??

 
DOUGLAS SIAHAAN:

helo admin, i cant make payment via paypal for buy vps hosting, i see many error at form payment,,maybe incompatible layout.can u help me??

any other more easily to make payment for buy vps hosting??

You can always deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account through Paypal (here in this website) and then choose the MQL5 payment method on the left, while you buy your MQL5 VPS in your platform.


 
iam not see MQL 5 option menu, i just see 4 option payment, you can see screenshot. iam using MT4
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DOUGLAS SIAHAAN:
iam not see MQL 5 option menu, i just see 4 option payment, you can see screenshot. iam using MT4

That's because you don't have the necessary funds available in your MQL5 account.

Go here first and deposit the money: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/btbnb/accounting/choosein

[Deleted]  
Log in to your MQL5 Account. Go to deposit to account on your menu> choose PayPal as funding method>Enter your deposit amount and keep in mind(Minimum deposit is $10) then it will lead you to your paypal and make sure you have sufficient funds in PayPal
[Deleted]  
Hi admin,

Im paying the vos with paypal, but it keeps loading and the execution not completed.... i have enough paypal balance aswell..
 
Suluk Matan:
Hi admin,

Im paying the vos with paypal, but it keeps loading and the execution not completed.... i have enough paypal balance aswell..

Read above, in the 2nd post.

 

Hello

My account is limited, I managed to deposit money and since I can not do anything on the site?

could you help me because it's been 4 days since the assistance to close my request and signal me to make only one request per day.

thank you

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