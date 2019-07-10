how make payment via paypal for buy vps hosting ??
helo admin, i cant make payment via paypal for buy vps hosting, i see many error at form payment,,maybe incompatible layout.can u help me??
any other more easily to make payment for buy vps hosting??
You can always deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account through Paypal (here in this website) and then choose the MQL5 payment method on the left, while you buy your MQL5 VPS in your platform.
iam not see MQL 5 option menu, i just see 4 option payment, you can see screenshot. iam using MT4
That's because you don't have the necessary funds available in your MQL5 account.
Go here first and deposit the money: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/btbnb/accounting/choosein
Hi admin,
Read above, in the 2nd post.
Hello
My account is limited, I managed to deposit money and since I can not do anything on the site?
could you help me because it's been 4 days since the assistance to close my request and signal me to make only one request per day.
thank you
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helo admin, i cant make payment via paypal for buy vps hosting, i see many error at form payment,,maybe incompatible layout.can u help me??
any other more easily to make payment for buy vps hosting??