Baffled by ArrayResize!!
sd59:
This is the error message.
I did exactly as the documentation states!
Please...somebody put me out of my misery!!
if(f > 0){ArrayResize(fup,n+1,1000); fup[n] = f; Print(fup[n]); n++;}
void OnStart() { double fup[]; if( ArrayResize(fup,1000) != 1000 ) return; for(int i=0;i<1000;i++) fup[i] = iFractals(NULL,0,MODE_UPPER,i); }
void OnStart() { int n = 0; double fup[]; for(int i=0;i<1000;i++) { double f = iFractals(NULL,0,MODE_UPPER,i) if(f <= 0) continue; if( ArrayResize(fup,n+1) != n+1 ) continue; fup[n] = f; Print(fup[n]); n++; } }
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This is the error message.
I did exactly as the documentation states!
Please...somebody put me out of my misery!!