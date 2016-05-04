Indicators: Delta Force
This indicator needs to be reworked, it only shows up volume
cozyman:According to the source code, it does show up and down sums of candles in corresponding colors - green and red. Why do you think it only works for "up" volumes?
This indicator needs to be reworked, it only shows up volume
This indicator needs to be reworked, it only shows up volume
rajakesar:
It only does show up volumes. No red bars at all.
Replace the lines:
if(!SetIndexBuffer(0, ind_buffer1) && !SetIndexBuffer(1, ind_buffer2) && !SetIndexBuffer(2, ind_buffer3)) Print("cannot set indicator buffers!");
with
if(!SetIndexBuffer(0, ind_buffer1) || !SetIndexBuffer(1, ind_buffer2) || !SetIndexBuffer(2, ind_buffer3)) Print("cannot set indicator buffers!");
Actually this indicator is poorly coded. The 3-d index buffer is not used as well as many other variables. And it recalculates all bars on every tick.
Thank you. That did it.
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Delta Force:
Author: Collector