Indicators: Delta Force

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Delta Force:

Delta Force Indicator.

Author: Collector

 
This indicator needs to be reworked, it only shows up volume
 
cozyman:
This indicator needs to be reworked, it only shows up volume
According to the source code, it does show up and down sums of candles in corresponding colors - green and red. Why do you think it only works for "up" volumes?
 

It only does show up volumes.  No red bars at all.

 

Delta Farce 

 
rajakesar:

It only does show up volumes.  No red bars at all.

Replace the lines:

if(!SetIndexBuffer(0, ind_buffer1) &&
      !SetIndexBuffer(1, ind_buffer2) &&
      !SetIndexBuffer(2, ind_buffer3))
      Print("cannot set indicator buffers!");

 with

if(!SetIndexBuffer(0, ind_buffer1) ||
      !SetIndexBuffer(1, ind_buffer2) ||
      !SetIndexBuffer(2, ind_buffer3))
      Print("cannot set indicator buffers!");

Actually this indicator is poorly coded. The 3-d index buffer is not used as well as many other variables. And it recalculates all bars on every tick.

 
Thank you.  That did it.
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