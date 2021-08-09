Experts: Heikin Ashi Trader
I notice when testing your EA that each time the trailing stop updates the take profit price gets moved in the direction of the trade by the amount the trailing stop is set to. If the stop gets modified several times while the trade is open the take profit gets further and further out of reach. Take profit should not move.
desarty:
I notice when testing your EA that each time the trailing stop updates the take profit price gets moved in the direction of the trade by the amount the trailing stop is set to. If the stop gets modified several times while the trade is open the take profit gets further and further out of reach. Take profit should not move.
I notice when testing your EA that each time the trailing stop updates the take profit price gets moved in the direction of the trade by the amount the trailing stop is set to. If the stop gets modified several times while the trade is open the take profit gets further and further out of reach. Take profit should not move.
Hello
You are wrong,in my EAs the tp and sl are moving,this is not an error,it is deliberately on purpose, so you will be able to take more profit.
Mubashar Hussain:
Please don't change the code, if so I can not help you.
Aharon Tzadik:
Please don't change the code, if so I can not help you.
No i am not a coder just to read what in mql4 then judges its help me or not
Automated-Trading:
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Hi Aharon Thanks, Is it best timeframe D1 or any timeframe
Siva sakthivel:
The best timeframe is D1.
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Heikin Ashi Trader:
"Heikin Ashi Trader" EA trades with a strategy based on Heikin Ashi indicator and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik