Experts: Heikin Ashi Trader

New comment
 

Heikin Ashi Trader:

"Heikin Ashi Trader" EA trades with a strategy based on Heikin Ashi indicator and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Heikin Ashi Trader

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
I notice when testing your EA that each time the trailing stop updates the take profit price gets moved in the direction of the trade by the amount the trailing stop is set to.  If the stop gets modified several times while the trade is open the take profit gets further and further out of reach. Take profit should not move. 
 
desarty:
I notice when testing your EA that each time the trailing stop updates the take profit price gets moved in the direction of the trade by the amount the trailing stop is set to.  If the stop gets modified several times while the trade is open the take profit gets further and further out of reach. Take profit should not move. 

Hello

You are wrong,in my EAs the tp and sl are moving,this is not an error,it is deliberately on purpose, so you will be able to take more profit.

 

It only open buy trades if we delete all indicators.

and check the trades of haiken Ashi

 
Mubashar Hussain:

Please don't change the code, if so I can not help you.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Please don't change the code, if so I can not help you.

No i am not a coder just to read what in mql4 then judges its help me or not

 
Automated-Trading:

Heikin Ashi Trader:

Author: Aharon Tzadik


Hi Aharon Thanks, Is it best timeframe D1 or any timeframe

 
Siva sakthivel:

The best timeframe is  D1.

New comment