Experts: Fractals & Alligator

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Fractals & Alligator:

"Fractals & Alligator" EA trades with a strategy based on Fractals & Alligator indicators and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Fractals & Alligator

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Few Issues:

- Opens and closes orders when changing timeframes. (Switching between Daily and 4H or 1H creates an order and sometime immediately closes it).

- Once the order remains open,the EA works fine with trailing stop.

- Once the stable order gets closed by either SL or TP, new orders are not created, just sits idle for hours.

 
Balachander Krishnamoorthy:

Hello

1. You should not switch between time frames, obviously it will close you trades, do not do it

2. Note that within 6 years you have only 206 trades. This is very little. Try to test on a lower time frame and another pair or work with multiple pairs at the same time.

(Eg 20) it will increase the number of trades.

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