Experts: Fractals & Alligator
Few Issues:
- Opens and closes orders when changing timeframes. (Switching between Daily and 4H or 1H creates an order and sometime immediately closes it).
- Once the order remains open,the EA works fine with trailing stop.
- Once the stable order gets closed by either SL or TP, new orders are not created, just sits idle for hours.
Balachander Krishnamoorthy:
Hello
1. You should not switch between time frames, obviously it will close you trades, do not do it
2. Note that within 6 years you have only 206 trades. This is very little. Try to test on a lower time frame and another pair or work with multiple pairs at the same time.
(Eg 20) it will increase the number of trades.
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Fractals & Alligator:
"Fractals & Alligator" EA trades with a strategy based on Fractals & Alligator indicators and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik