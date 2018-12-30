How to improve these 2 lines?

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How to improve these 2 lines? Please help!

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.




 
Sergey Golubev:

Thank you!

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