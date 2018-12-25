Product validation : what is this ?

New comment
 

Hello,

A strange error I just never met before.

Can someone explain what is it about please ?  

I also look after a moderator but the Comment tab to talk with has disappeared ; likely things changed ; ain't bad, now we can choose which product to show and which to hide on the market, but yet ain't possible to delete an old one completely useless.

EDIT : no error locally

 

It seems multicurrencies indicators are no longer valid for the market. It's possible to bypass it by a sacrifing the demo, by using one pair. 

I let the thread opened it may help.

New comment