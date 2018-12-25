Product validation : what is this ?
It seems multicurrencies indicators are no longer valid for the market. It's possible to bypass it by a sacrifing the demo, by using one pair.
I let the thread opened it may help.
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Hello,
A strange error I just never met before.
Can someone explain what is it about please ?
I also look after a moderator but the Comment tab to talk with has disappeared ; likely things changed ; ain't bad, now we can choose which product to show and which to hide on the market, but yet ain't possible to delete an old one completely useless.
EDIT : no error locally