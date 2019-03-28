Need renko chart generator for mt5 platform.
Can some one suggest good renko chart brick generator for mt5?
BIBEKANANDA PATRA:
Can some one suggest good renko chart brick generator for mt5?
Can some one suggest good renko chart brick generator for mt5?
Try searching in the Market , make sure the one you choose uses Ticks to produce renkos . Everything else is below par
Yes, you can look at the Market (using this search link), and at the CodeBase (using the search here).
I tryed some of the arkets one, dind find a really good one
I agree with you @amando
Nothing is really satisfying to make Renko in MetaTrader (4 or 5) and even when it seems to work, it's not constant (see attached screenshot)
Files:
Pb_RENKO.png 66 kb
there are some in code base it depends on your needs there are several different techniques available.
All I tested is from the code base section
And another problem with MT5 is that it is not possible to do trading on a Custom Symbol only way to get a "clean" Renko chart
Renko is a visualization technique.
It's not a trading strategy.
200 pips on a renko chart is 200 pips on a regular chart.
What are you trying to do exactly ?
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