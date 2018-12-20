What do these mean in my summery statement
Husain Dana:
Hope you all okay...
Thank you
Hope you all okay...
After I run my account statement and save it as a detailed report.
What do PROFIT FACTOR and EXPECTED PROFIT mean in the report?
Thank you
The first is how many times more are the profits from losses.
The second is the average profit per trade.
Eleni Anna Branou:Thank you Eleni, Appreciated
The first is how many times more are the profits from losses.
The second is the average profit per trade.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hope you all okay...
After I run my account statement and save it as a detailed report.
What do PROFIT FACTOR and EXPECTED PROFIT mean in the report?
Thank you