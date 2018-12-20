What do these mean in my summery statement

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Statement ReportHope you all okay...



After I run my account statement and save it as a detailed report.

What do PROFIT FACTOR and EXPECTED PROFIT mean in the report?

Thank you

 
Husain Dana:

Hope you all okay...



After I run my account statement and save it as a detailed report.

What do PROFIT FACTOR and EXPECTED PROFIT mean in the report?

Thank you

The first is how many times more are the profits from losses.

The second is the average profit per trade.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The first is how many times more are the profits from losses.

The second is the average profit per trade.

Thank you Eleni, Appreciated
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