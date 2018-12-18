Copying a trader

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Hi,


I have sucbscribed to a trader and i have a vps.

However, the trades are no longer being copied from the trader to my account.

Do you know why this could happen and how to fixe it?


Thanks!

 
mjung1:

Hi,


I have sucbscribed to a trader and i have a vps.

However, the trades are no longer being copied from the trader to my account.

Do you know why this could happen and how to fixe it?


Thanks!


Check your MT4 Signals tab settings and synchronize with your VPS again.




Then you should have a: signal enabled message, in your VPS (right click) >> Journals.




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