send " zero divide " but its not. why ?
Isn't obvious that m0 = 0 will give you a zero divide error ?
Alain Verleyen:
Isn't obvious that m0 = 0 will give you a zero divide error ?
Isn't obvious that m0 = 0 will give you a zero divide error ?
thanks to reply.
m0 is not equal zero.
Alain Verleyen:
Yes it is.
thank you . HAVE good new year 2019
that's work.
thank you.
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hi.
in attached code if put " h1=h0/m0; " as same as in code, then send " zero divide ".
where is the problem.?