send " zero divide " but its not. why ?

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hi.

in attached code if put   "   h1=h0/m0;   "  as same as in code, then send  " zero  divide ".


where is the problem.?

Files:
ZIGZAG-FRACTALS_3.mq4  16 kb
 
Isn't obvious that m0 = 0 will give you a zero divide error ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Isn't obvious that m0 = 0 will give you a zero divide error ?

thanks to reply.

m0 is not equal zero.

 
Mehrdad Shiri:

thanks to reply.

m0 is not equal zero.

Yes it is.


 
Alain Verleyen:

Yes it is.


thank you . HAVE good new year 2019

that's work.

thank you.

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