Strategy tester is disconnecting with no reason. I can't run any EA or indicator.
same error is happening to me. it appears the last mt5 versions added some issues in the strategy tester. I am experiencing the issue with windows11 and mt5 build 3424, also tested on different accounts.
I get the error consistently with several EA.
Build 3424 is a "beta" build which are usually prone to many bugs. If you don't want to be a "beta" tester, then don't use "beta" builds.
Don't connect to MetaQuotes demo servers. Only use the official builds by connecting only to broker accounts (be it real or demo).
The latest official build is 3390 (3391 on some brokers).
Build 3424 is a "beta" build which are usually prone to many bugs. If you don't want to be a "beta" tester, then don't use "beta" builds.
Don't connect to MetaQuotes demo servers. Only use the official builds by connecting only to broker accounts (be it real or demo).
The latest official build is 3390 (3391 on some brokers).
Good point, thank you!
I downloaded meta trader from metatrader5.com with the broker version works well.
Again, many thanks...
Hello! Can someone tell me two identical terminals with the same accounts on the laptop, the tester drives any turkey, the strategy tester does not work at all on the VPS
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Does any one know why is this happening?
I have two MT5 instaled with two diferent brokers and neither seem to run anithing on Strategy Tester.
My mt5 is connected to the broker and I get this log everytime i run something.