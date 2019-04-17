MT5 : DRAW_COLOR_LINE error, help needed!
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Hello, I've been modifying the dema example indicator and I dont understand what I'm doing wrong, I've read and re-read references but I still dont get it. Please help!
I've tried both setting #property parameters and what you see in the code below, what am I doing wrong ?