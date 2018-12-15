Mistake in deposits
Peter Muana kargbenei:
Dear All,
I mistake deposits in community instead of trade account, I want to withdraw and transfer the funds into trade account. How can I do this? .
Many thanks. Peter Muana.
Generally you cannot withdraw deposited funds from your MQL5 account.
You may contact MQL5 financial support in the bottom of this website.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Generally you cannot withdraw deposited funds from your MQL5 account.
You may contact MQL5 financial support in the bottom of this website.
Can you show where this bottom is please?
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Dear All,
I mistake deposits in community instead of trade account, I want to withdraw and transfer the funds into trade account. How can I do this? .
Many thanks. Peter Muana.