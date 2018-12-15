Mistake in deposits

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[Deleted]  

Dear All,

I mistake deposits in community instead of trade account, I want to withdraw  and transfer the funds into trade account. How can I do this? .

Many thanks. Peter Muana.

 
Peter Muana kargbenei:

Dear All,

I mistake deposits in community instead of trade account, I want to withdraw  and transfer the funds into trade account. How can I do this? .

Many thanks. Peter Muana.

Generally you cannot withdraw deposited funds from your MQL5 account.

You may contact MQL5 financial support in the bottom of this website.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

Generally you cannot withdraw deposited funds from your MQL5 account.

You may contact MQL5 financial support in the bottom of this website.

Can you show where this bottom is please?

 
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