MT4 - MT5 massive divergence regarding candle display

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hey :)

totsday I observed a massive ddivergence displaying candle patterns in mt4 and mt5. 

while mt4 shows a normal bearish trend, mt5 displays a massive gap where candle theory says

to be closed again.

anyway, if charts do differ so heavily which one to rely on? mt4 or mt5 or neither?


please see attached images:

mt4 - last 3 candles - GBPUSD - M!5 - no GAP pattern

mt4 last 3 candles


mt5 - last 3 candles - GBPUSD - M!5 - woth GAP pattern

mt5 last 3 candles


any comments highly appreciated

 

It is nothing to do with MT4 or MT5.

It is the broker that feeds the prices.

If both charts are from the same broker, ask the broker why they are different.

 

@Keith Watford

thank you Ketih, I will

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