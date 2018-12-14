MT4 - MT5 massive divergence regarding candle display
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hey :)
totsday I observed a massive ddivergence displaying candle patterns in mt4 and mt5.
while mt4 shows a normal bearish trend, mt5 displays a massive gap where candle theory says
to be closed again.
anyway, if charts do differ so heavily which one to rely on? mt4 or mt5 or neither?
please see attached images:
mt4 - last 3 candles - GBPUSD - M!5 - no GAP pattern
mt5 - last 3 candles - GBPUSD - M!5 - woth GAP pattern
any comments highly appreciated