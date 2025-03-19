MQL5 - Is there a way to remove an indicator from the chart using it's handle? - page 2
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Thanks man, but I add the indicator to the chart.
I want to make the problem a little clearer.
Change from H1 timeframe to M30.
Result:
I want to make the problem a little clearer.
Change from H1 timeframe to M30.
Thanks for your comment, but something is wrong here.
ChartIndicatorGet behaves differently in OnDeinit when changing timeframe or removing the EA.
Nr 1:
Nr 2:
In case I missed something, I'd like to apologize in advance ;D
I twicked a bit your code and now it works. The problem was that the number of indicators changes as you start removing them, so you need to start removing from the last one to the first one, in reverse order:
Just a little clean way of doing it.
Similar to what Juan Calvo did.
Looping over the list of indicator names in inverse order - instead of continuing to make it properly work with indicator handles (which never worked, despite the many, many hours of work) - was such an amazing ease of pain! Thank you!
(P.S.: This thread should be somehow pinned / marked as important for deep dive learning MQL5 ;-))