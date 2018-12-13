Metatrader in external Drive??? Help!
How can i Install Metatrader 4 (especially together with the "metaquotes" Filder & " "terminal") in an external Drive?
Everytime i do this, this Folder automatically migrates Back from (D:) to (C:)
Both of These folders which are foundation in AppData Folder will Teleport themsellves Back to the (C:) Drive... How can i Change this?
- [ARCHIVE!] Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass by. Can't go anywhere without you - 4.
- C: Users .... AppData Roaming MetaQuotes Terminal
- Data folder and use of portable mode
irstly close all the MetaTraders versions. Use this commands in "cmd" windows: robocopy /E /MOVE "C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes" "F:\MetaQuotes" mklink /j "C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes" "F:\MetaQuotes" <USER> The username of your windows. "C:\" It's the current windows drive installed. "F:\MetaQuotes" It's new path
You need to launch in portable mode every time. If you don't know how just google how to use MT in portable mode.
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