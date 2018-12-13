Metatrader in external Drive??? Help!

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How can i Install Metatrader 4 (especially together with the "metaquotes" Filder & " "terminal") in an external Drive? 

Everytime i do this, this Folder automatically migrates Back from (D:) to (C:) 

Both of These folders which are foundation in AppData Folder will Teleport themsellves Back to the (C:) Drive... How can i Change this?
  
irstly close all the MetaTraders versions.

Use this commands in "cmd" windows:

robocopy /E /MOVE "C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes" "F:\MetaQuotes"
mklink /j "C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes" "F:\MetaQuotes"
<USER> The username of your windows.

"C:\" It's the current windows drive installed.

"F:\MetaQuotes" It's new path
 
You need to launch in portable mode every time. If you don't know how just google how to use MT in portable mode.
 
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