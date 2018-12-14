indicator going crazy when chart loads older data
Jean Francois Le Bas:
i got an indicator (which i don't have access to the code) which goes crazy when i scroll far to the left of the chart to get older data to get loaded & displayed.
is there a programatical way to "refresh" the datas so that i got original signals not the crazy ones ?
Add your indicator to a Template.
When you've scrolled left to load more data, simply load the Template, which will remove the indicator and re-load it.
You can use ChartApplyTemplate() to do this programmatically.
thanks i'll try that
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Hi
i got an indicator (which i don't have access to the code) which goes crazy when i scroll far to the left of the chart to get older data to get loaded & displayed.
is there a programatical way to "refresh" the datas so that i got original signals not the crazy ones ?
when signals "go crazy" i got this kind of display :
which makes no sense
thanks for help, Jeff