indicator going crazy when chart loads older data

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Hi

i got an indicator (which i don't have access to the code) which goes crazy when i scroll far to the left of the chart to get older data to get loaded & displayed.

is there a programatical way to "refresh" the datas so that i got original signals not the crazy ones ?

when signals "go crazy" i got this kind of display :

signal

which makes no sense

thanks for help, Jeff

 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

i got an indicator (which i don't have access to the code) which goes crazy when i scroll far to the left of the chart to get older data to get loaded & displayed.

is there a programatical way to "refresh" the datas so that i got original signals not the crazy ones ?

Add your indicator to a Template.

When you've scrolled left to load more data, simply load the Template, which will remove the indicator and re-load it.

You can use ChartApplyTemplate() to do this programmatically.

 
thanks i'll try that
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