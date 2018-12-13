Problem with Virtual Server

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Hi

I have a problem with the virtual server with my EA. It just stopped and can not get it to run again . Ho Can I refresh the EA and get it active again

Greetings, Johan

 
johanJordaan Johan:

Hi

I have a problem with the virtual server with my EA. It just stopped and can not get it to run again . Ho Can I refresh the EA and get it active again

Greetings, Johan

You have to load your EA on the chart you want to apply it, adjust your settings, click the Auto Trading button and then synchronize with your VPS.



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