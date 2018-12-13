VPS

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Disabling Auto Trading on your platform (computer) , does it stop the EA working on the VPS ?
 
No, it does not stop.
Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
 
Hiram Eckstein:
Disabling Auto Trading on your platform (computer) , does it stop the EA working on the VPS ?

No, for every change that you want to apply to your VPS, you must synchronize with it, whether that is a signal or an EA.




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