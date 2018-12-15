Indicators Incomplete showing. Please advise
Does anyone know how to make SMA500 showing for the past data? I am using fast processor i7th Gen 3.0Ghz and good RAM 16 GB.
What is the name of your indicators, MA and BB, and how much is the value of rates_total (or Bars) when the indicator is loaded?
Naguisa Unada:Just the regular Smooth Moving average 500 or Bollinger Band 99 the one that already comes with MT4 not a customized one 😞
What is the name of your indicators, MA and BB, and how much is the value of rates_total (or Bars) when the indicator is loaded?
What is the name of your indicators, MA and BB, and how much is the value of rates_total (or Bars) when the indicator is loaded?
Mrmoore007:
Just the regular Smooth Moving average 500 or Bollinger Band 99 the one that already comes with MT4 not a customized one 😞
Just the regular Smooth Moving average 500 or Bollinger Band 99 the one that already comes with MT4 not a customized one 😞
How much is the value of rates_total (or Bars) when the indicator is loaded?
Naguisa Unada:
How much is the value of rates_total (or Bars) when the indicator is loaded?
I am sorry I am not sure when You ask number of bars, but I counted bars from the indicator start point to the maximum that can show 5000 bars, it is Bollinger bands
Probably the data has not been loaded correctly.
If you have not modified the program, I think there is a problem with the data. But I do not know where the problem is.
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Hello Everyone,
While I am doing chart analysis I realized that MA, BB and some other indicators does not show on back history bars (even if I downloaded all History data for years , and Activated chart history bars to maximum) it happens when I am using EMA 500 or above, BB 99 or above any suggestions?