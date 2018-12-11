mql4 reference

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why MQL4 reference doesn't appear when I press F1?!!
 
As far as I know - it is refreshed once per 2 - 3 days
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/autoupdate
Live Update - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5
Live Update - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Upon connecting to a trade server, the system checks for the platform updates. If a new version of any of the platform components is found, it is automatically downloaded in the background mode. The updates are downloaded to the following default folder C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall. Here "C" is the letter of a logical...
 
Sergey Golubev:
As far as I know - it is refreshed once per 2 - 3 days
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/autoupdate

Thanks... but I still doesn't work...

what else can I do?

 
Touraj Amrabadi:
why MQL4 reference doesn't appear when I press F1?!!

When are you pressing F1?

What window do you have open?

 
Keith Watford:

When are you pressing F1?

What window do you have open?

When MetaEditor is open and my cursor is on a word (for example "OrderSend") to open the help window.

in addition when I attempt to open MQL4 Reference from help in toolbar it does not open.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Miracles with MQL5 Help System

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.08 13:52

Since the 1959 build, everything should be corrected in the worst case within 2-3 days.

The update frequency of helpers is not more often than once every 3 days, so you need to either erase all the files in C: \ Users \% username% \ AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Help or wait for the automatic updates of the help files.

So, I deleted all the files in Help folder.
After that - I restarted MT4 and MT5 few times, and pressed F1 in MT4 - 

and I pressed F1 in MT5


 

So, you have a choice - 

  • wait for 2 -3 days, and it will automatically be updated for new Help file version, or
  • delete all files in C: \ Users \% username% \ AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Help folder, restart MT4 and MT5 few times, press F1 for MT4 and MT5, and help files will be loaded.

 
Sergey Golubev:

So, I deleted all the files in Help folder.
After that - I restarted MT4 and MT5 few times, and pressed F1 in MT4 - 

and I pressed F1 in MT5


How about the MetaEditor?

my problem is with MetaEditor help...after erasing and doing the above process nothing happened!  I wait 2 or 3 days to see what happens

 
Touraj Amrabadi:
How about the MetaEditor?

my problem is with MetaEditor help...after erasing and doing the above process nothing happened!  I wait 2 or 3 days to see what happens

Same - after I did it for MT4 and MT5 (read my posts above) so I opened MetaEditor and pressed F1 (to force updating help file), and new help file was loaded - 


 

It's basically just a copy of https://docs.mql4.com/

So you can always use a browser until it works again.

MQL4 Reference
MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
MetaQuotes Language 4 (MQL4) is a built-in language for programming trading strategies. This language is developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. based on their long experience in the creation of online trading platforms. Using this language, you can create your own Expert Advisors that make trading management automated and are perfectly suitable...
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