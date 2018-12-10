Having an issue with creating a dialog message box using CDialog
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Hi everyone, I'm new to using Panels, although I have made one program.For my next project, I wanted to make a dialog box, however, I'm running into an issue: clicking on the client area is causing CDialog's OnButtonClose() event to fire off, thus, hiding the visibility of the dialog box.
What I've done:
Code: