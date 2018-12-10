MQL5: Bugs - 1940
Hi! Is there any bugs in this version? I notice that the lots transacted is not the same as in the settings (setfiles). e.g. If in the setfiles the lots are 0.01 but the actual lots transacted is 0.02. The strangest thing
is that on the graph it says 0.01. One arrow indicating one transaction but is twice transacted.
I have noticed it on other EA's also.
2018.12.07 16:10:06.786 Trades '1002036': market sell 0.01 AUDJPY sl: 81.841 tp: 81.056
2018.12.07 16:10:06.925 Notifications invalid settings (notifications not enabled)
2018.12.07 16:10:06.927 Trades '1002036': deal #10054491 sell 0.01 AUDJPY at 81.541 done (based on order #1985620)
2018.12.07 16:10:06.927 Notifications invalid settings (notifications not enabled)
2018.12.07 16:10:06.962 Notifications invalid settings (notifications not enabled)
2018.12.07 16:10:06.962 Trades '1002036': accepted market sell 0.01 AUDJPY sl: 81.841 tp: 81.056
2018.12.07 16:10:06.966 Trades '1002036': deal #10054492 sell 0.01 AUDJPY at 81.541 done (based on order #1985621)
2018.12.07 16:10:06.966 Notifications invalid settings (notifications not enabled)
2018.12.07 16:10:06.966 Trades '1002036': order #1985621 sell 0.01 / 0.01 AUDJPY at 81.541 done in 179.995 ms
Yes. The EA is enabled on the VPS and I also abled automatic trading on the computer. Don't you think that because it is enabled on both, that is why I'm getting double trades. I disabled the EA on the computer. So Monday I want to see if it trades only once. It only trades on the VPS.
It happens on all my EA's. So it is not the EA that is of fault. I'm sure that it will work when the EA is dis-abled on the computer.
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Hi! Is there any bugs in this version? I notice that the lots transacted is not the same as in the settings (setfiles). e.g. If in the setfiles the lots are 0.01 but the actual lots transacted is 0.02. The strangest thing
is that on the graph it says 0.01. One arrow indicating one transaction but is twice transacted.