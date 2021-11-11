Experts: Bladerunner
Automated-Trading:
Author: Aharon Tzadik
3 month backtesting
William #:
3 month backtesting
3 month backtesting
Files:
a0z12lx_gjs_738i.png 159 kb
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Bladerunner:
Bladerunner EA trades with "Fractals" indicator and 20 perioc moving average strategy works on 1H time frames major forex pairs.
Author: Aharon Tzadik