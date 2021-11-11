Experts: Bladerunner

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Bladerunner:

Bladerunner EA trades with "Fractals" indicator and 20 perioc moving average strategy works on 1H time frames major forex pairs.

Bladerunner

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
Automated-Trading:

Bladerunner:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

3 month

3 month backtesting

 
William #:

3 month backtesting

3 month backtesting

3 month backtesting
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