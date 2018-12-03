Is there a way to filter type of indicators on MQL4?
There are more than 2000 indicators on the codebase site for MQL4. I am wondering if anyone knows how to search for ONLY trend indicators? Thank you guys and gals! Happy Trading! Kensan
- RTH
- Searching for indicator
- How to use Draw-Filing in mql4?
It is very easy: type "trend indicator" and search, for exampe -
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=trend%20indicator&module=mql5_module_codebase
Search - MQL5.community
- www.mql5.com
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