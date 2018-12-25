Scripts: ReConnecter - A Script for Periodical Reconnections
good idea but has errors; doesn't compile
Brian Lillard:
good idea but has errors; doesn't compile
good idea but has errors; doesn't compile
Yes, it was written 10 years ago, terminal and language were changed dramatically. I'll try to fix it soon.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
ReConnecter - A Script for Periodical Reconnections:
Author: Andrey Khatimlianskii