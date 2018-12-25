Scripts: ReConnecter - A Script for Periodical Reconnections

New comment
 

ReConnecter - A Script for Periodical Reconnections:

The script should solve the "fading charts" problem - the situation when the charts stop being updated while the connection to the server remains ok

Author: Andrey Khatimlianskii

 
good idea but has errors; doesn't compile
 
Brian Lillard:
good idea but has errors; doesn't compile

Yes, it was written 10 years ago, terminal and language were changed dramatically. I'll try to fix it soon.

 
Brian Lillard:
good idea but has errors; doesn't compile

Just tested it on MT4 build 1170, it works!

(press on image to play gif)


New comment