Spread Query on MT5 Strategy Tester

New comment
 

Hi All,

Hoping someone could help explain to me the spread in this screenshot.

It shows my sell position opening at the Bid price of 0.71725 and I believe its showing the ask price there at 0.71741. As I understand it that 0.00016 represents 1.6pips. The tester however was showing the spread as 0.60. Am I reading this correctly? Thanks

 
richreed2426:

Hi All,

Hoping someone could help explain to me the spread in this screenshot.

It shows my sell position opening at the Bid price of 0.71725 and I believe its showing the ask price there at 0.71741. As I understand it that 0.00016 represents 1.6pips. The tester however was showing the spread as 0.60. Am I reading this correctly? Thanks

The second price on the tooltip is not bid/ask but the price where the mouse is placed.
New comment