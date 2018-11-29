Spread Query on MT5 Strategy Tester
richreed2426:The second price on the tooltip is not bid/ask but the price where the mouse is placed.
It shows my sell position opening at the Bid price of 0.71725 and I believe its showing the ask price there at 0.71741. As I understand it that 0.00016 represents 1.6pips. The tester however was showing the spread as 0.60. Am I reading this correctly? Thanks
Hi All,
Hoping someone could help explain to me the spread in this screenshot.
It shows my sell position opening at the Bid price of 0.71725 and I believe its showing the ask price there at 0.71741. As I understand it that 0.00016 represents 1.6pips. The tester however was showing the spread as 0.60. Am I reading this correctly? Thanks
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Hi All,
Hoping someone could help explain to me the spread in this screenshot.
It shows my sell position opening at the Bid price of 0.71725 and I believe its showing the ask price there at 0.71741. As I understand it that 0.00016 represents 1.6pips. The tester however was showing the spread as 0.60. Am I reading this correctly? Thanks