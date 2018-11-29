What Can Cause This Error ?

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[Deleted]  

I cannot provide the copyrighted codes.

Optimization 1 or 2 passed succeeded but, after 1-2 hours, this error occured and stops.

I want to know the reason.


This error results is from Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise VPS 64bit. (with RAM 2GB)

Dll Dependencies are Kernel32.dll only.


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