What Can Cause This Error ?

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I cannot provide the copyrighted codes.
Optimization 1 or 2 passed succeeded but, after 1-2 hours, this error occured and stops.
I want to know the reason.
This error results is from Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise VPS 64bit. (with RAM 2GB)
Dll Dependencies are Kernel32.dll only.