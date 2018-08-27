Indicators: Psychological
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:
Author: John Smith
Hi, Any chance in modifying the Psychological indicator...or know of one that is already available for MT4 that has whats mentioned?..
Psychological indicator as main chart, fully campatible with normal chart features, zoom right in or right out as it does already and have horizontal level lines using the vertical scale.
Having audio and visual support and resistance alerts would also be awesome too. ;-)
see example pic...thank you
Is there any version of this for MT5?
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Psychological:
Author: John Smith