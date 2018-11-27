Different Size Signal
tradingest:
Hi guys,
why I have different size between MT4 master (sender) and MT4 receiver when I copy signal?
Below the MT4 Master to send the signal
Here the MT4 Receiver signal
How you can see there are difference in Size position. Why?
Below the setup signal
Thanks so much,
The lot size of copying positions is calculated automatically by MQL5 signal system, based on balances and leverages.
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Hi guys,
why I have different size between MT4 master (sender) and MT4 receiver when I copy signal?
Below the MT4 Master to send the signal
Here the MT4 Receiver signal
How you can see there are difference in Size position. Why?
Below the setup signal
Thanks so much,