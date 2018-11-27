Different Size Signal

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Hi guys,

why I have different size between MT4 master (sender) and MT4 receiver when I copy signal? 

Below the MT4 Master to send the signal


Master

Here the MT4 Receiver signal

receiver


How you can see there are difference in Size position. Why?

Below the setup signal

signal


Thanks so much,

 
tradingest:

Hi guys,

why I have different size between MT4 master (sender) and MT4 receiver when I copy signal? 

Below the MT4 Master to send the signal


Here the MT4 Receiver signal


How you can see there are difference in Size position. Why?

Below the setup signal


Thanks so much,

The lot size of copying positions is calculated automatically by MQL5 signal system, based on balances and leverages.

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