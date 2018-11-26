Can I hide arrow mark when I make order?

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Hello everyone


When I make order at MT5, I can see new arrow mark like attachment photo.


But I think this arrow mark disturb my chart, so I want to hide this.

I tried to find in option, but i cannot find.

Can somebody help me to hide this arrow mark?

Thank you very much!

 
Ethan Jeon:

Hello everyone


When I make order at MT5, I can see new arrow mark like attachment photo.


But I think this arrow mark disturb my chart, so I want to hide this.

I tried to find in option, but i cannot find.

Can somebody help me to hide this arrow mark?

Thank you very much!

Right click on your chart >> Objects list.

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