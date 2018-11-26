Can I hide arrow mark when I make order?
Ethan Jeon:
Hello everyone
When I make order at MT5, I can see new arrow mark like attachment photo.
But I think this arrow mark disturb my chart, so I want to hide this.
I tried to find in option, but i cannot find.
Can somebody help me to hide this arrow mark?
Thank you very much!
Right click on your chart >> Objects list.
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Hello everyone
When I make order at MT5, I can see new arrow mark like attachment photo.
But I think this arrow mark disturb my chart, so I want to hide this.
I tried to find in option, but i cannot find.
Can somebody help me to hide this arrow mark?
Thank you very much!