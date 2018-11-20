Gartley Pattern Harmonic Trading Indicator for Mt4 Mql4 Source File?
It is ZUP - you can search it from here.
Some ZUP files are on source codes - yes, it is exactly what you are looking for: mq4 files (on the articles written by Nen - you can find them on the search).
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I used a great Gartley Pattern Indicator back in 2008. For the life of me all I can find is .ex4 files. Can anyone point me in the right direction for a Gartley .mq4 file download for Meta Trader 4 please?
Much Thanks!
Bullz