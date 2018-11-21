webrequest remote file check error
hello
i want to check url existence.
but even though url exist it return error.
i really can't figure out what wrong with it..i think it correct code.
but still return error.
anyone guide me much appreciate thanks!
Have you added your website in the allowed urls list ?
Have you added your website in the allowed urls list ?
where should have to add allowed url list?
thanks!
What error ?
whether url is exist or not it return error.
http://www.hongbopro.com/readme.html this url is exist url but still error return
in MT4 go to Tools > Options > ExpertAdvisors , check the "Allow WebRequest for Listed Url" and add the url in the list.
unfortunetly it still same error return.
whether url is exist or not it return error.
Works fine for me.
void OnStart() { string base_url = "http://www.hongbopro.com"; string endpoint = "/readme.html"; int timeout = 5000; string headers = NULL; char request[]; char response[]; string response_headers = NULL; ResetLastError(); int r = WebRequest( "GET", // HTTP method base_url + endpoint,// Full URL headers, // headers timeout, // timeout request, // the array of the HTTP message body response, // an array containing server response data response_headers // headers of server response ); if(r < 0) Alert(StringFormat("you forgot to whitelist %s, dummy", base_url)); else if(r != 200) Alert(StringFormat("Error = ", GetLastError())); else Alert("SUCCESS!"); }
Works fine for me.
thanks so much!
but it return "you forgot to whitelist http://www.hongbopro.com, dummy"
i using FXopen and platform version is 4.00 Build 1090
i think this error is more related with my mt4 platform?
what platform you are using?
thanks!
thanks so much!
but it return "you forgot to whitelist http://www.hongbopro.com, dummy"
i using FXopen and platform version is 4.00 Build 1090
i think this error is more related with my mt4 platform?
what platform you are using?
thanks!
MT4 and MT5. There is an issue with the way you are white-listing the domain. Make sure you only input the domain and do not include any endpoints.
http://www.hongbopro.com //YES http://www.hongbopro.com/something.html //NO!!!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello
i want to check url existence.
but even though url exist it return error.
i really can't figure out what wrong with it..i think it correct code.
but still return error.
anyone guide me much appreciate thanks!