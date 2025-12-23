Moving Average inf?
I have the same trouble, but sometimes if you can change somethig in your code from SimpleMA (MODE_SMA) or SimpleMAOnBuffer to ExponentialMA (MODE_EMA) or ExponentialMAOnBuffer, it may work.
But I don't know why.
begin and period should same to work nicely.
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Hi, any idea why is the MA not showing here and what does the inf mean? Appreciate helping resolving this