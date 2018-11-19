MTF HMA

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Hi,

is anyone able to make this normal HMA to a MTF indicator? I´d like to trade for example on M15 candles showing the HMA in 1H. Any help is highly appreciated.

Files:
HMA4.mq4  20 kb
 
easetup:

Hi,

is anyone able to make this normal HMA to a MTF indicator? I´d like to trade for example on M15 candles showing the HMA in 1H. Any help is highly appreciated.

Made this version.



Files:
HMA_mtf.mq4  11 kb
 
William Snyder:

Made this version.



Thank you very much for your time, it is working perfectly! It was really much appreciated.

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