MTF HMA
easetup:
Hi,
is anyone able to make this normal HMA to a MTF indicator? I´d like to trade for example on M15 candles showing the HMA in 1H. Any help is highly appreciated.
Made this version.
Files:
HMA_mtf.mq4 11 kb
William Snyder:
Made this version.
Thank you very much for your time, it is working perfectly! It was really much appreciated.
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Hi,
is anyone able to make this normal HMA to a MTF indicator? I´d like to trade for example on M15 candles showing the HMA in 1H. Any help is highly appreciated.