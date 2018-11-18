How do you view open trades in mt4 demo tester?
John Suka: Does MT4 demo tester has a tab to view active trades similar to what mt5 has? If so, could someone show me how to open it? I cant seem to find it.. :)
Look in the "Results" tab, which shows all trades including open trades (usually at the end of the list). You can also look for more details in the "Journal" tab.
Fernando Carreiro:
Look in the "Results" tab, which shows all trades including open trades (usually at the end of the list). You can also look for more details in the "Journal" tab.
Many thanks, Seems as if I like the mt5 tester better in terms of monitoring but most people use mt4.
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Hi
Does MT4 demo tester has a tab to view active trades similar to what mt5 has? If so, could someone show me how to open it? I cant seem to find it.. :)