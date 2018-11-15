MQL4/5 Oscillator Value from Code?

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Hi all! Someone can explain me how can i get the value wich assume a precise level of Stchastic oscilator, i mean:

In this screenshot you can see im pointing "level 50", that is worth 0.89725, how can i have this value from code?

Thanks you all in advance guys

 
No one
 
Use iStochastic()
 
Keith Watford:
Use iStochaestic()
Thanks you for reply, 
I use It, but how can i get the value in screenshot?
 
Luca Minoi:

Read the documentation.

 
Keith Watford:

Read the documentation.

Thank reply, i read it all' but i cant understand how to get those value.... Sorry and thank for patient
 
Luca Minoi:
Thank reply, i read it all' but i cant understand how to get those value.... Sorry and thank for patient

Sorry, but I do not know what value you are trying to get

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