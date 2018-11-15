MQL4/5 Oscillator Value from Code?
No one
Use iStochastic()
Keith Watford:
Use iStochaestic()
Use iStochaestic()
Thanks you for reply,
I use It, but how can i get the value in screenshot?
Luca Minoi:
Read the documentation.
Keith Watford:Thank reply, i read it all' but i cant understand how to get those value.... Sorry and thank for patient
Read the documentation.
Luca Minoi:
Thank reply, i read it all' but i cant understand how to get those value.... Sorry and thank for patient
Thank reply, i read it all' but i cant understand how to get those value.... Sorry and thank for patient
Sorry, but I do not know what value you are trying to get
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Hi all! Someone can explain me how can i get the value wich assume a precise level of Stchastic oscilator, i mean:
In this screenshot you can see im pointing "level 50", that is worth 0.89725, how can i have this value from code?
Thanks you all in advance guys