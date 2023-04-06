MQL5 VPS [Help]
Hi I can't seem to get any payment method to work whilst trying to rent vps from my mt5 platform. It always stalls at 'processing' and no matter how long you leave it, it still never completes payment.
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Hi I can't seem to get any payment method to work whilst trying to rent vps from my mt5 platform. It always stalls at 'processing' and no matter how long you leave it, it still never completes payment.
Hi I can't seem to get any payment method to work whilst trying to rent vps from my mt5 platform. It always stalls at 'processing' and no matter how long you leave it, it still never completes payment.
Try to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.
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