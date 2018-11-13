using MT4 on a demo account. why cant i open a new pair?

New comment
 

hey all,

Im using MT4 and for some strange reason, it wont let me open a new currency pair. Seems like its stuck on USDCHF.

What am i doing wrong? also, i keep getting alerts to buy or sell the GBPUSD. It seems to happen at random. How do i shut this off?

thanks

 
co
Robin Hood:

hey all,

Im using MT4 and for some strange reason, it wont let me open a new currency pair. Seems like its stuck on USDCHF.

What am i doing wrong? also, i keep getting alerts to buy or sell the GBPUSD. It seems to happen at random. How do i shut this off?

thanks

contact your broker
i believe you are only provided with USDCHF


to check the instrument available for you

New comment