using MT4 on a demo account. why cant i open a new pair?
co
contact your broker
Robin Hood:
hey all,
Im using MT4 and for some strange reason, it wont let me open a new currency pair. Seems like its stuck on USDCHF.
What am i doing wrong? also, i keep getting alerts to buy or sell the GBPUSD. It seems to happen at random. How do i shut this off?
thanks
contact your broker
i believe you are only provided with USDCHF
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hey all,
Im using MT4 and for some strange reason, it wont let me open a new currency pair. Seems like its stuck on USDCHF.
What am i doing wrong? also, i keep getting alerts to buy or sell the GBPUSD. It seems to happen at random. How do i shut this off?
thanks